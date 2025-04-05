Kris Jenner Has Emotional Breakdown On "The Kardashians" Over Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari's Health Scare

Kris Jenner has navigated decades of triumph and turmoil in the public eye, but a recent moment left her visibly shaken. During a birthday celebration for Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Amari, the 69-year-old matriarch witnessed something she had never seen before: a seizure. The emotional scene, featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, unfolded during Amari’s 18th birthday party, which was planned by Khloé Kardashian.

The gathering, set in a sunlit garden and filled with family and laughter, took a sudden turn when Amari—who lives with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy—experienced a seizure. For Jenner, the moment was overwhelming. She quietly excused herself, wiping away tears as she retreated into the house. Though Amari’s caretakers responded immediately, Jenner struggled to compose herself, clearly unprepared for the emotional weight of what she had just seen.

Kris Jenner & Tristan Thompson

The birthday episode also served as a reminder of the larger challenges Amari has faced. In early 2023, he lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, who died suddenly of a heart attack. Her death was devastating for the Thompson family, and the Kardashians responded by offering their support without hesitation. Following Andrea’s passing, Tristan became Amari’s legal guardian and moved into Khloé’s home temporarily. Though the former couple has had a rocky relationship, including multiple public breakups, Khloé made it clear that family comes before personal history.