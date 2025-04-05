Kris Jenner Has Emotional Breakdown On "The Kardashians" Over Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari's Health Scare

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have been very involved with Tristan Thompson's brother life since the couple broke up in 2019.

Kris Jenner has navigated decades of triumph and turmoil in the public eye, but a recent moment left her visibly shaken. During a birthday celebration for Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Amari, the 69-year-old matriarch witnessed something she had never seen before: a seizure. The emotional scene, featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, unfolded during Amari’s 18th birthday party, which was planned by Khloé Kardashian.

The gathering, set in a sunlit garden and filled with family and laughter, took a sudden turn when Amari—who lives with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy—experienced a seizure. For Jenner, the moment was overwhelming. She quietly excused herself, wiping away tears as she retreated into the house. Though Amari’s caretakers responded immediately, Jenner struggled to compose herself, clearly unprepared for the emotional weight of what she had just seen.

Kris Jenner & Tristan Thompson

The birthday episode also served as a reminder of the larger challenges Amari has faced. In early 2023, he lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, who died suddenly of a heart attack. Her death was devastating for the Thompson family, and the Kardashians responded by offering their support without hesitation. Following Andrea’s passing, Tristan became Amari’s legal guardian and moved into Khloé’s home temporarily. Though the former couple has had a rocky relationship, including multiple public breakups, Khloé made it clear that family comes before personal history.

In a past episode, she reflected on her decision to step up during a time of loss. “I’m grateful I’m strong enough to be a support system for someone who has none,” she said. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That’s not how I was raised.” The episode didn’t just reveal the emotional weight behind Amari’s health struggles—it also underscored the enduring complexities of chosen family, resilience, and grace under pressure.

