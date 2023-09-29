Corey Gamble Net Worth 2023: What Is The “KUWTK” Star Worth?

Born in 1980 in Atlanta, Georgia, Corey Gamble's early life, while private, paved the way for his future endeavors in the music industry. Possessing a keen ear for music and an intrinsic understanding of the business side of things, Corey navigated the intricate corridors of the entertainment world. After graduating from Morehouse College, he was geared up with academic insights and innate talents. These early years, filled with learning and networking, also culminated in a position where, by 2023, his ventures and associations led to a net worth of $20 million, as highlighted by CAKnowledge.

Career Highlights & Accolades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp. Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Corey's professional journey is intricately linked with the music scene. While his name may not be plastered on billboards, his behind-the-scenes work in talent management has been pivotal. Aligning himself with Scooter Braun's SB Projects, Corey has had a hand in orchestrating the careers of numerous artists. This ensured their ascent on global music charts. His strategic insights and managerial expertise have also contributed to the success of several music tours, brand collaborations, and recording projects.

Personal Life & Highlights

While Corey's professional contributions are noteworthy, his personal life often finds its way into the headlines. His relationship with Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has been a focal point of media discussions. This association has thrust him further into the spotlight. It's also made him a recurring figure on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The relationship, characterized by its ups and downs, lavish vacations, and red carpet appearances, has added a new dimension to Corey's public image, melding the worlds of music business and reality television.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Corey Gamble attends a basketball game. Between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on January 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Beyond his regular career endeavors, Corey has showcased an interest in diversifying his portfolio. From investing in emerging artists to venturing into brand partnerships, he's demonstrated a knack for identifying profitable opportunities. Simultaneously, details of his philanthropic efforts are not as publicized as other aspects of his life. There have been instances of him supporting charitable events, particularly those associated with the music industry and youth development.