Bobbi Althoff has enjoyed a lot of success in a short span thanks to her awkward interviews with rap's biggest stars. Coincidentally, it's also sparked a lot of backlash and of the salacious ilk. Trolls and haters alike have perpetuated that the podcast host has slept around with her guests, especially Drake.

She's profusely denied these rumors, but unfortunately, they have yet to subside. Even worse, this allegation has been tied to her divorce and the reason why it occurred. But despite all of this noise, Bobbi Althoff has tried to go about her life and find happiness through her work and relationships.

The latter is the topic at hand right now thanks to a video that she shared this weekend. Caught by aggregators such as Daily Loud, Bobbi posted up with her boyfriend, whom she's been with for a year now. In the clip, they try to recreate a Dancing With The Stars routine.

Bobbi Althoff Divorce

However, this innocent post has drawn a lot of criticism and disgusting comments. A lot of people are taking issue with this, saying she's moved on too quickly. But those aren't even the worst of the bunch. "All the comments are like 'ran through, oh look another one, or he probably doesn't know how ran through she is'... just mean mean things. I post anything in general, the amount of hate comments I get are just unreal," she said in an emotional response video per DJ Akademiks.

She explains its why she tries to refrain from sharing so much online. "I stopped posting so much because the comments are so mean."

Furthermore, while she says she's not asking for sympathy, she is hoping that her haters will be more mindful of their actions.

Overall, Bobbi Althoff is over the slander and holds firm that she's a great person and mother to her two children. "I am such a good mother. Anyone who knows me know how good a mother I am. One day my kids are going to be old enough to read these comments," she said will fighting tears.

Bobbi co-parents her daughters with Cory. They were married for four years before he decided to file for divorce in early 2024.

In the video above, she reinstates how grateful she is for their relationship. But because they married when she was 21 and he was 30, she wants to be able to date again now that she's older and wiser.