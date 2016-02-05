announced
- Music2023 BET Awards: Full List Of WinnersCheck out the list of winners from the 2023 BET Awards as it is being updated here.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott, Post Malone & A$AP Rocky To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2020Another monstrous lineup from Rolling Loud. By Noah C
- SportsNike Officially Unveils The LeBron 17, Announces Release DateBall players have been waiting for this moment for a while.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCupcaKKe Announces North American Tour, $10k To Be Raffled At Every ConcertCupcakKe comes up with an enticing proposition.By Devin Ch
- MusicQ-Tip Reveals Plans For Joint Albums With Danny Brown & Mary J. BligeQ-Tip is ready to embark on a carnival float for the ages, starring Danny Brown, Mary J. Blige, and maybe even Sir Elton John on a couple of ballads.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha-T, Freddie Gibbs & Earl Sweatshirt Headline 2019 Pitchfork FestivalPitchfork announced the full lineup for their 2019 tourney.By Devin Ch
- SocietySamsung Announces "Galaxy Fold:" The $1,980 Flip Phone Of The Future"The Galaxy Fold" begins shipping on April 26!By Devin Ch
- SocietyGucci Hopes New "Diversity Plan" Will Curb Threat Of Boycott Over BlackfaceGucci reveals its answer to the outcry it has faced since unveiling the questionable "blackface" sweater.By Devin Ch
- TVNetflix Announces "Transformers" Origin Series Slated For 2020Netflix and Hasbro are headed to the planet Cybertron.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj To Play Cupidon With Valentines Day Launch Of Her 7th Perfume SetNicki Minaj is always in a loving mood in the month of February.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces "Hoodie SZN" Release DateA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is serving up his sophomore effort. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Taps Normani As "Sweetener" Tour OpenerNormani is giving Ariana Grande fans a reason to show up early.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Might Be Getting Married: "She Said Yes"Here comes the bride?By Zaynab
- SportsNew York Jets' Sam Darnold Becomes Youngest Starting QB In NFL HistoryThe Jets have given Sam Darnold the keys to the private bathroom suite.By Devin Ch
- Music6LACK Shares Title Of Next Album & "Something For You" On New WebsiteThe release of the artist's album is approaching.By Zaynab
- MusicKendrick Lamar Added To "Made In America" Music Festival LineupThe rapper joins the festival that boasts headliners, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Internet Announce "Hive Mind Tour, Part 1" Beginning In OctoberThe Internet are in the "touring" mood once again.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Rap Superstars Booba & Kaaris Start Massive Brawl At Paris AirportA French airport was the scene of the latest rap-beef-inspired skirmish.By Devin Ch
- MusicPharell, Missy Elliot & Nicki Minaj On Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" TracklistAriana Grande's "Sweetener" album includes some big names in Hip Hop.By Zaynab
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne & Tory Lanez To Perform At Hot 97 Summer JamHot 97's Summer Jam is looking like a must-see once again.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Announces "Power" Premiere & Season 6 Renewal50 Cent opens the day with major announcements for fans of television's "Power."By Devin Ch
- MusicJoey Badass Is Releasing New Music Next WeekJoey Badass announces he'll be releasing new music next week. By Q. K. W.
- NewsMobb Deep Announces "Hell On Earth" 20th Anniversary Tour & New MusicMobb Deep will travel across the country in support of their "Hell on Earth" reissue.By hnhh