New Kanye West Documentary Reportedly Hitting Theaters Next Year

Another look into the life of Ye is allegedly on the way.

After the jeen-yuhs documentary on Netflix and various other visual projects, it seems like Kanye West has yet another documentary in the works on his magnanimous life and career. Moreover, it's reportedly titled In Whose Name? according to Variety, although we advise readers to take this with a grain of salt as it's all early information. Nevertheless, it's reportedly helmed by Nicolas Ballesteros and is planned to release in theaters in 2025. A promo reel for the film will reportedly drop on November 7 via a screening at the American Film Market. We also got the first image from the doc from Goodfellas and Utopia, who will reportedly take care of the promo reel screening.

"With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist," the doc's synopsis reportedly reads. "The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom. Examining the culture that birthed the star, ‘In Whose Name?’ explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream."

Kanye West Documentary In Whose Name? Dropping Next Year

Furthermore, the project reportedly filmed over the last six years, boasting never-before-seen footage while promising to "offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation." According to reports, the Kanye West doc is in post-production and enlisted Ballesteros as producer along with Jack M. Russel and Shy Ranje as co-producers. Justin Staple is the co-executive producer of In Whose Name? and David Bullock is its associate producer.