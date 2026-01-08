Bazooka - Song by Miami XO

If there is any song that proves the aura of 2016 is still alive and well, it would be "Bazooka" by Miami XO. This is a song that blew up on SoundCloud and eventually made its way to TikTok. Now, the song's lyrics are being quoted on Twitter, which proves the reach of this track. Overall, it is a melodic song with chilled-out trap production. However, the song meme potential is unlocked through the lyrics. Miami XO raps about his grandmother being killed by a rocket launcher. Throughout the song, the artist croons in a sad tone, but also acknowledges that nothing can really be done. Instead of avenging his grandmother, he will be forgiving and forgetting. The song is very clearly tongue-in-cheek, and it's a hilarious introduction to an artist who clearly has the chops.