boyfriend (good time) - Song by Sean Leon

Sean Leon is an artist who is looking to change the game. In fact, he is launching a while new musical universe called GOD'S ALGORITHM. This is supposed to be an "expanding creative system that bridges music, architecture, and storytelling, building an immersive world that extends beyond traditional releases." His new song "boyfriend (good time)" certainly fits the bill, with a sample loop from HARV and live instrumentation from Daniel Caesar. Sean Leon is clearly cooking up something truly interesting, and fans should absolutely give it a listen. This is the kind of innovation we love to see in 2026.
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: GOD'S ALGORITHM