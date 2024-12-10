Sean Leon Treats Fans To Extended Album "IN LOVING MEMORY +"

The new songs add a lot.

Sean Leon has been making music for over a decade. He has a sprawling discography for those who are relatively new to his unique hybrid of styles and genres. IN LOVING MEMORY was definitely a breakout moment for the artist, however. The 2023 album was a gorgeous fusion of content and music, allowing Sean Leon to showcase all of his talents in a single listening experience. Perhaps realizing that this was his finest album to date, Leon decided to add more. IN LOVING MEMORY + is an expansion upon to his last release, with eight more songs.

You know the first 14 songs on here. They are excellent and soulful. The bonus songs are revelations, however. "DOES IT HURT?" is a tender ballad set to a thumping dance beat pulled right out of the early 1990s. "GREY SKIES" is a chopped up meditation on love and life that sounds like a Canadian riff on an old Pharcyde track. "HEART RATE" is a slick, melodic rap cut, but "RHYAN's HYMN" is the real stunner towards the back end. It radiates gospel warmth, in both Sean Leon's impassioned vocal and the dingy, demo-sounding quality of the recording. IN LOVING MEMORY already felt like a complete thought, but Sean Leon proved that he had more to say. This is a rare instance of an extended version actually making the original album better.

Sean Leon Improves On His Stellar 2023 Release

IN LOVING MEMORY + tracklist: