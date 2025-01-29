Sean Leon Takes Listeners On A Breezy Ride With "Aquarius V3"

Sean Leon makes warm music. Not in the climate sense, but the emotional sense. There's an aching intimacy that informs his best songs, and this was the case with "Aquarius." A standout cut off his last album, In Loving Memory, it saw Leon dish out a bouncy, bass heavy slow burner. Sean Leon has given fans a sequel of sorts, with "Aquarius V3." The singer bypassed a "V2" and went straight to three, and we can't say we mind. "Aquarius V3" might actually be an improvement on the original.

Sean Leon's first version featured a bassier, modern drum arrangement. "V3," however, opts for more of a vintage feel. It sounds like a mashup of modern R&B aesthetics with a smoothed out, Prince style drum kick. The Purple One's influence can be heard in just about every eclectic singer in the 21st century, but it's more pronounced than usual with this song. Sean Leon knows how to inject it into his own music but maintain his own unique delivery and presence. It makes the song an exciting advancement of an idea that already worked beautifully on the last album. We can't wait to see what Leon does next.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Sean Leon Reinvents His Song With An 80s Influence

Quotable Lyrics: