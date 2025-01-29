Sean Leon Takes Listeners On A Breezy Ride With "Aquarius V3"

BY Elias Andrews 712 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sean-leonsean-leon
The Canadian singer doesn't miss.

Sean Leon makes warm music. Not in the climate sense, but the emotional sense. There's an aching intimacy that informs his best songs, and this was the case with "Aquarius." A standout cut off his last album, In Loving Memory, it saw Leon dish out a bouncy, bass heavy slow burner. Sean Leon has given fans a sequel of sorts, with "Aquarius V3." The singer bypassed a "V2" and went straight to three, and we can't say we mind. "Aquarius V3" might actually be an improvement on the original.

Sean Leon's first version featured a bassier, modern drum arrangement. "V3," however, opts for more of a vintage feel. It sounds like a mashup of modern R&B aesthetics with a smoothed out, Prince style drum kick. The Purple One's influence can be heard in just about every eclectic singer in the 21st century, but it's more pronounced than usual with this song. Sean Leon knows how to inject it into his own music but maintain his own unique delivery and presence. It makes the song an exciting advancement of an idea that already worked beautifully on the last album. We can't wait to see what Leon does next.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sean Leon Treats Fans To Extended Album "IN LOVING MEMORY +"

Sean Leon Reinvents His Song With An 80s Influence

Quotable Lyrics:

Self help on the shelf, I should read
Hit this weed, lost in the trees
Might go to sleep, give me a week
I'm feeling weak, think Ima leave

Read More: Sean Leon Releases An Emotional But Beautiful Tribute Album To His Late Brother With "In Loving Memory"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
sean leon in loving memory Mixtapes Sean Leon Releases An Emotional But Beautiful Tribute Album To His Late Brother With "In Loving Memory" 1.7K
Sean Leon - IN LOVING MEMORY+ (Cover Art) (1) Mixtapes Sean Leon Treats Fans To Extended Album "IN LOVING MEMORY +" 591
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 613