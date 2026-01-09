Adventure Time 2 - EP by UnoTheActivist

There is no denying that UnoTheActivist has been a mainstay in the underground for quite some time. Overall, he has built up a dedicated fanbase, and they are always excited for his releases. For instance, this week, he came through with a five-track EP called Adventure Time 2. If you are a fan of the artist, there are certainly some fun tracks to consume here. Overall, the artist really dives into his sound and doubles down on the things he does well. The beats are fun, the melodies are catchy, and the vibes are high. If you want some fun music to listen to, then give this your ears.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!