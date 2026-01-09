Adventure Time 2 - EP by UnoTheActivist

There is no denying that UnoTheActivist has been a mainstay in the underground for quite some time. Overall, he has built up a dedicated fanbase, and they are always excited for his releases. For instance, this week, he came through with a five-track EP called Adventure Time 2. If you are a fan of the artist, there are certainly some fun tracks to consume here. Overall, the artist really dives into his sound and doubles down on the things he does well. The beats are fun, the melodies are catchy, and the vibes are high. If you want some fun music to listen to, then give this your ears.
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Adventure Time 2
- Devil In My Ear
- Want Me Some...
- Benaki <3
- Fung Shui
- Who Got My Back?