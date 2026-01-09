LiFE 4 A LiFE – Song by IDK featuring Pusha T

BY Tallie Spencer
"LiFE 4 A LiFE" serves as a thesis of sorts for the forthcoming E.T.D.S. – Even the Devil Smiles.

IDK links with Pusha T on “LiFE 4 A LiFE,” a gritty collaboration rooted in survival, consequence, and perspective. The track reflects a mindset IDK first encountered at 17 during his incarceration, when he was surrounded by people facing adult charges and life-altering realities. Rather than endorsing that mentality, he frames the song as an observation, aiming to illuminate how cycles of retaliation and inherited codes are formed. And more importantly, how growth beyond them is still possible. Serving as a thesis for his upcoming mixtape E.T.D.S. – Even the Devil Smiles, out January 23, the record sets the project’s emotional and conceptual tone. The Pusha T collaboration came together naturally, with IDK sending the track immediately after finishing it and later receiving Pusha’s handwritten verse just as everything aligned.

"I’m observing a mindset, not endorsing it, and showing that perspective and growth are possible even for those shaped by the harshest environments," IDK says in a statement. "The goal is awareness, empathy, and the belief that more people can learn to see beyond that cycle."

Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: Even the Devil Smiles

Quotable Lyrics

Death before dishonor, tell a ni--a calm down
I'm trying to get him for his crown
Dreamt about this s--t when I was back on lockdown
I learned my s--t inside the pound

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
