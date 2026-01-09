LiFE 4 A LiFE – Song by IDK featuring Pusha T

IDK links with Pusha T on “LiFE 4 A LiFE,” a gritty collaboration rooted in survival, consequence, and perspective. The track reflects a mindset IDK first encountered at 17 during his incarceration, when he was surrounded by people facing adult charges and life-altering realities. Rather than endorsing that mentality, he frames the song as an observation, aiming to illuminate how cycles of retaliation and inherited codes are formed. And more importantly, how growth beyond them is still possible. Serving as a thesis for his upcoming mixtape E.T.D.S. – Even the Devil Smiles, out January 23, the record sets the project’s emotional and conceptual tone. The Pusha T collaboration came together naturally, with IDK sending the track immediately after finishing it and later receiving Pusha’s handwritten verse just as everything aligned.