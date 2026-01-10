Habibi – Song by DDG & Blueface

DDG is one of the most successful content creators-turned-rappers, and his new single with Blueface fits right into his catalog so far. "Habibi" is a pretty charismatic and easy-going trap-flavored cut with a slightly different melodic flow from the California rapper in comparison to his more gruff and fast style. As for the Michigan MC, he employs relaxing flows and vocal deliveries to coast through. It's not the most out-of-the-box track from either artist, but it shows they still have some collaborative chemistry. They probably have a lot more in the vault together, so we'll see what their next musical steps are.
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Habibi
I been on my s**t, I feel like him,
I been on the road, I can't wait for you, I'm not Tems,
Bitcoin on the floor last night, I think I lost an M,
I be around the h*es, that's just my friend, I'm not no pimp