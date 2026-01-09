Mightjuss - Song by Finessekid & Lancey Foux

Finessekid, similar to the likes of EsDeeKid, is capitalizing on his virality. After a series of snippets and cyphers, the London talent is taking that buzz and translating it dropping some fun bangers. The latest is this bouncy and fast-paced cut with Lancey Foux called "Mightjuss." The latter actually has most of the screentime, so to speak. But Finessekid comes in at the end to deliver an entertaining and braggadocious verse. This song also follows some big-time co-signs, namely from UK grime legend, Skepta. They collaborated on "Sirens (From Ireland)" in October 2025. Prior to that, Finessekid put out his self-titled EP. There's still plenty of growth to be had with this MC and it's why he's one to pay attention to for the remainder of 2026.
Release Date: January 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Mightjuss"
Yeah, uh, all leather the Chrome Heart biker
Got suede in the back of the Taycan, got racks in the city like Tyga
South Africa, feel like I'm Mandela, but the diamonds are wet like Tyla
She back it up, want me to dive in it, it's deep, I can swim, I might just