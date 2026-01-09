Mightjuss - Song by Finessekid & Lancey Foux

Finessekid is another energetic and youthful voice in the UK rap scene, and he's been on a hot streak as of late.

Finessekid, similar to the likes of EsDeeKid, is capitalizing on his virality. After a series of snippets and cyphers, the London talent is taking that buzz and translating it dropping some fun bangers. The latest is this bouncy and fast-paced cut with Lancey Foux called "Mightjuss." The latter actually has most of the screentime, so to speak. But Finessekid comes in at the end to deliver an entertaining and braggadocious verse. This song also follows some big-time co-signs, namely from UK grime legend, Skepta . They collaborated on "Sirens (From Ireland)" in October 2025. Prior to that, Finessekid put out his self-titled EP. There's still plenty of growth to be had with this MC and it's why he's one to pay attention to for the remainder of 2026.

