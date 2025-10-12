Sirens (From Ireland) - Song by Skepta & Finessekid

Skepta is one of the biggest UK rappers of all time, and there is no doubt that he has helped put a ton of young artists on. That is certainly the case with Finessekid, who has been impressing fans with his quick wit and tight flows. On Friday, the two officially released their collaborative single "Sirens (From Ireland)." This is a track that had been performed at festivals, so it is great to hear a studio recording finally. The single comes with a music video, and it is believed to be part of Skepta's upcoming album Knife & Fork. Based on this collab, you can tell both artists have a ton of chemistry. Perhaps a collab album could be in both of their futures. Either way, we are excited to hear more.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: UK Rap
Album: Knife & Fork
Quotable Lyrics From Sirens (From Ireland)
Too much CCTV, nah, I don't really wanna get violent (Nah)
But you can get a punch from Ireland (Ha)
Or you can get a kick from Thailand (Greaze)
Slap from Nigeria, make you start hearing sirens (Woo, woo, woo)