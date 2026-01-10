No Rush - Song by Dina Ayada featuring Gunna

Dina Ayada is a rising star in the hip-hop world, and her upcoming album IDENTITY has the potential to make her a household name. Hailing from Morocco, she is now living in Belgium and is taking the European music scene by storm. That said, she has gotten the attention of Gunna, who gave her a feature on her new song "Rush." Overall, this is the perfect introduction to Ayada's music. The production has pop rap elements to it, while her vocals are confident and self-assured. As for Gunna, he delivers a solid performance that enhances the track.
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: IDENTITY
Quotable Lyrics From No Rush
I'm movin' with ease, took time, now the weight increase (Seen too much)
I can't be naive, what's for me gon' come, I believe (Ain't no rush)
It ain't no revenge that I need, they hurt when they see me succeed (Ain't no rush)