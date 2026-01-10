No Rush - Song by Dina Ayada featuring Gunna

Dina Ayada is preparing her new album "Identity," but first, she is here with her new single "No Rush," featuring Gunna.

I'm movin' with ease, took time, now the weight increase (Seen too much) I can't be naive, what's for me gon' come, I believe (Ain't no rush) It ain't no revenge that I need, they hurt when they see me succeed (Ain't no rush)

Dina Ayada is a rising star in the hip-hop world, and her upcoming album IDENTITY has the potential to make her a household name. Hailing from Morocco, she is now living in Belgium and is taking the European music scene by storm. That said, she has gotten the attention of Gunna , who gave her a feature on her new song "Rush." Overall, this is the perfect introduction to Ayada's music. The production has pop rap elements to it, while her vocals are confident and self-assured. As for Gunna, he delivers a solid performance that enhances the track.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!