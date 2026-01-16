Identity – Album by Dina Ayada

Belgian-raised Moroccan artist Dina Ayada officially steps into a new chapter with the release of her debut album IDENTITY. After spending the past year working closely with Gunna, who executive produced the album, Ayada delivers a 12-track cohesive body of work that blends polished pop-rap energy with confident, self-assured storytelling. The project showcases Ayada’s ability to balance accessibility with personality, weaving melodic hooks with sharp delivery and global influence. Her perspective feels fresh without feeling forced, allowing her individuality to remain front and center throughout the tracklist. Rather than chasing trends, IDENTITY leans into consistency and tone, presenting an artist who understands her lane and executes with intention.