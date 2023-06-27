It’s been a quiet year for Kay Bandz so far, but the “Switch Locations” artist has made it clear with his latest single that he won’t be holding back any longer. His “In My Bag” track arrived earlier this month, complete with a music video that shows Bandz kicking back at home, pouring lean and getting his bars off for the camera. “Sorry for the wait 💎🙏🏽🙏🏽,” he wrote on Instagram before sharing his latest work with the world.

Prior to “In My Bag,” the last we heard from Bandz was on his November 2022 Charge It To The Game album. He mostly operated alone across 17 tracks but did collaborate with Young Thug’s brother, Unfoonk, on “Mind Right (Interlude)” as well as Portion and Wasiu on other titles. After taking time to recharge and become inspired again, Kay is feeling ready to make his mark on the industry.

Kay Bandz is “In [His] Bag”

The reception to “In My Bag” is positive so far, and the two-and-a-half minute-long effort definitely takes influence from Gunna. “This s**t make you grind harder,” one fan praised Bandz’s work in his YouTube comment section. Others complimented the hard-working lyricist on his constant improvement throughout the years, and declared his song a “banger.” It remains unclear what else we’ll see from Kay in the latter half of 2023, but fingers crossed it only gets better from here.

Check out Kay Bandz’s music video for “In My Bag” above, or add the track to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Who would you like to see the underrated star collaborate with now that he’s back in action? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain’t gon’ lie, I do this in my sleep

Hook up a Birkin bag for the fiends

I’m in my bag and you p***ies get personal

He got a mask and the medical surgical