Montreal’s Kay Bandz is living the good life on his latest single, “Switch Locations.” The Canadian rapper shared his new single earlier this month, along with a tropical-inspired visual. Everything about the track brings a sense of opulence, from the airy auto-tune inflected melodies to the harp-laden production, as Bandz reflects on his rise to glory. The music video for the single captures the essence of the song. The Montreal-based artist is seen in a California mansion with beautiful women in his swimming pool and diamonds dancing off of his neck.

“Switch Locations” marks the latest in Bandz’s 2022 run which includes singles like “In My Zone” and “Ready For The Streets.” He also linked up with Enima on “NHN” in September.

Though he hasn’t dropped a full body of work since 2020’s Mercury: The Messenger, he’s provided fans with a slew of music to hold them over until his next album.

Check out his new single, “Switch Locations” below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m just livin’ out my dream

I can’t switch up on the team, got a switch, don’t need no beam

She don’t want no Gucci, she just want Celine

She don’t fuck with rappers but she fuck with me