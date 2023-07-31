Paul Pierce Tells Lance Armstrong About His Infamous Stripper IG Live

Paul Pierce is one of the best players in the history of the Boston Celtics. Overall, this is saying something when you consider all of the legends that suited up for the franchise. That being said, Pierce has been known to stick his foot in his mouth on occasion. Furthermore, he has done things on social media that have gotten him removed from his advantageous positions. For instance, he infamously got fired from ESPN after posting himself on IG live with a plethora of strippers.

Since the incident, Paul Pierce has maintained that he didn’t really do anything wrong. Moreover, he has said that ESPN has completely gone downhill as of late. Needless to say, the incident is still very fresh in his mind, and he hasn’t exactly gotten over the whole thing. That said, he has been given plenty of opportunities to speak on it. An example of that was over the weekend during the latest episode of Stars On Mars. In the clip below, you can see Lance Armstrong ask Paul Pierce about the Instagram Live session.

Paul Pierce Plays It Off

“It was a big whole controversy,” Pierce explained “I mean it wasn’t nothing illegal, but it was just girls … girls shaking their ass.” Tinashe was there for Pierce’s explanation, and she explained how it wasn’t a huge deal. However, she did note that Pierce’s affiliations with ESPN and Disney were key reasons why he ultimately got fired. Lance Armstrong thought it was all very silly and immature of Pierce. This is all probably true, but The Truth doesn’t really care about all of that.

At this point, it is clear that Paul Pierce has moved on in terms of his professional career. He is now on Showtime with Kevin Garnett, and he is doing reality TV like Stars On Mars. While these may not be high-profile gigs like he had at ESPN, it is not like his previous mess-ups ruined him. Hopefully, he continues to find success. Let us know what you think of his explanation, in the comments section below.

