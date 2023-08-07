Paul Pierce Claps Back At Twitter Users Who Think He Sucks

Paul Pierce is someone who has been clowned quite a bit online. Overall, much of this has to do with the fact that he has made some interesting claims about his talent. For instance, he has said that he is a better hooper than Dwyane Wade. This is one of the many statements that has gotten him into trouble. Moreover, his infamous Instagram Live antics ultimately got him fired from ESPN. Now, however, he seems to be doing quite well for himself over at Showtime where he talks basketball with Kevin Garnett.

If you are a big fan of Paul Pierce, then you probably follow him on social media. If you are a big hater of Paul Pierce, then you also probably follow him on social media. Overall, he is someone who is easy to troll as he is constantly clapping back at people. It truly does not matter how many followers you have. If Pierce sees an opportunity to troll you, he is going to do it. On Sunday night, that is exactly what took place on Twitter, now called X.

Paul Pierce Responds

I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter 😂😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) August 7, 2023

Y’all got the most to say Dummy https://t.co/eN1YNfV3cN — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) August 7, 2023

In a random tweet at about 9 PM, Pierce wrote “I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter.” This is something that did not need to be stated. After all, he is an NBA Hall of Famer and everyone knows how good he is. One person responded to Pierce, saying “[he] went from comparing himself to DWade to obese Twitter users.” Subsequently, Pierce clapped back yet again, this time saying, “y’all got the most to say dummy.” Needless to say, it was yet another classic Pierce moment on social media.

At this point, it would probably be best for him to ignore the haters. After all, they haven’t done anything significant enough to earn a response. However, he likes to give them what they want, and you can’t help but chuckle at it. Let us know what you think of his latest back and forth, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

