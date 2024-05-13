Paul Pierce Forgets He's On Live TV And Drops The N-Word

Paul Pierce, the legendary former Boston Celtic, forgot he was on live TV earlier today. Price has already been in hot water at another network, ultimately losing his job due to his unfiltered social media presence. Now, he may be in. hot water at his current job after forgetting that he was on live TV and casually dropped the n-word. The 46-year-old Hall of Famer seemed to accidentally use the N-word while discussing New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo with co-host Keyshawn Johnson on Monday's episode of Undisputed.

The moment on Undisputed caused quite a stir on Twitter. Despite the scratchy audio, Pierce's usage of the N-word seems to have been widely confirmed on social media. Once more, Paul Pierce was the subject of criticism for using the N-word in a live appearance on Undisputed. Many fans on social media expressed their outrage and amusement at Pierce's choice of language in response to the occurrence. Ultimately, Paul Pierce definitely has a knack for viral moments, and this situation is no different.

Paul Pierce Drops N-Word Live On "Undisputed"

The incident happened during a conversation on the broadcast, and Skip Bayless, the co-host, responded with a visible sigh when Pierce used the obscene epithet. Although the exact meaning of Pierce's remark is still not confirmed but, everyone thinks they know what he said. Using such language during a live broadcast is wild and caused a stir on social media. In the middle of his excited talk about Donte DiVincenzo, Paul Pierce said to his co-host Keyshawn Johnson, "Look at this n***a, Key." Keyshawn was unfazed, but Skip Bayless looked a little uncomfortable and slightly in disbelief.

Pierce established himself on NBA on ESPN. However, following his termination due to an Instagram tale, the NBA icon lost everything on the network. Pierce has discussed the event in public and still isn't certain that the termination was warranted, though. he got fired for posting videos of himself smoking with strippers dancing around him at his house. He was definitely wild, but it can also be seen as wild that he was fired for that. Overall, Paul Pirce is definitely getting a call from management for his latest slip-up.

