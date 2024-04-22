Paul Pierce Gives His Two Cents On The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef

Paul Pierce has decided to weigh in on the hottest topic in hip hop. Pierce recently shared his opinion on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud that has taken the internet by storm. Pirce shared videos of himself listening to "Taylor Made Freestyle, "the latest diss from Drake. The diss track uses AI to use the voice of the late great West Coast icons Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. Paul Pirce is from Los Angeles, hailing from Inglewood, so he is West Coast through and through. That didn't stop him from vibing to Drake's new diss.

Pierce took in the bars from Drizzy and sounded the alarm for Kendrick Lamar. The beef between the two rap juggernauts doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon. "Taylor Made Freestyle" is Drake's second diss launched at Kendrick Lamar following his first response, "Push Ups." The world is anticipating a response from Lamar, who is bidding his time. Fans like Pierce are getting a little frustrated waiting for a response, as evidenced by his Instagram post.

Paul Pierce Urges Kendrick Lamar To Respond

