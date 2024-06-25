JJ Redick Accused Of Calling Someone The N-Word During His Time At Duke

The brand-new Lakers HC continues to be under a microscope.

The Los Angeles Lakers are always going to be a hot topic on the world sports. However, they are sure to produce multiple headlines a day after the hiring of JJ Redick on June 20. So far, the former sharpshooter has already heard a lot of noise surrounding his credentials. However, he would tell you, "I don't give a f***". That might earn him some new supporters. But JJ Redick could lose even more after a former Duke basketball employee accused him of calling her the N-word.

According to BroBible, her name is Halleemah Nash, and she decided to shed light back on this incident. "I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life", she began. "It was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team. And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world." X users were quick to encourage her to give more context, but she replied by mentioning that people evolve.

Halleemah Nash Shares A Timely Tweet About JJ Redick

"This was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity. We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser." The reason for Nash deciding to wait until now to bring this to light is quite interesting. It could do with the fact that she works in the social project space, so she might have felt inclined to remind the Lakers of who they are presumably bringing onboard. So far, though, JJ Redick nor the Lakers have commented on this accusation.