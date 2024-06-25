JJ Redick Accused Of Calling Someone The N-Word During His Time At Duke

BYZachary Horvath1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LSU Tigers v Duke Blue Devils
ATLANTA - MARCH 23: J.J. Redick #4 of the Duke Blue Devils looks down court during third round game of the 2006 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Regional against the LSU Tigers at the Georgia Dome on March 23, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The brand-new Lakers HC continues to be under a microscope.

The Los Angeles Lakers are always going to be a hot topic on the world sports. However, they are sure to produce multiple headlines a day after the hiring of JJ Redick on June 20. So far, the former sharpshooter has already heard a lot of noise surrounding his credentials. However, he would tell you, "I don't give a f***". That might earn him some new supporters. But JJ Redick could lose even more after a former Duke basketball employee accused him of calling her the N-word.

According to BroBible, her name is Halleemah Nash, and she decided to shed light back on this incident. "I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life", she began. "It was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team. And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world." X users were quick to encourage her to give more context, but she replied by mentioning that people evolve.

Read More: Andre 3000 Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Halleemah Nash Shares A Timely Tweet About JJ Redick

"This was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity. We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser." The reason for Nash deciding to wait until now to bring this to light is quite interesting. It could do with the fact that she works in the social project space, so she might have felt inclined to remind the Lakers of who they are presumably bringing onboard. So far, though, JJ Redick nor the Lakers have commented on this accusation. So, in the meantime, stick with us going forward for anything else that comes of this storyline.

What are your thoughts on JJ Redick being accused by Halleemah Nash of calling her the N-word? Do you believe her story, why or why not? Do you think the new Lakers head coach will receive any repercussions? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JJ Redick and this developing story. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and sports.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Receives Offer For 2Pac's Replica Ring After Dissing Drake's Purchase Of The Real Piece

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Golden State Warriors v Denver NuggetsSportsJJ Redick Is Expected To Be Named Lakers Head Coach According To NBA Insider1329
Golden State Warriors v Denver NuggetsSportsJJ Redick Is Officially The Lakers Head Coach And NBA Twitter Is Having A Laugh3.7K
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ersSportsJJ Redick Breaks Silence On Lakers Head Coaching Rumors1309
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver NuggetsSportsJJ Redick To Interview For Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching Position674