NBA YoungBoy Avoids Charges & Arrest After Riding Passenger In Drug Bust

NBA YoungBoy had a great 2025, arguably one of his best years yet in his career. But according to FOX 13 News, it almost came to a turbulent close due to a New Year's traffic stop in Utah before 2026 rolled around.

Per the outlet, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car on Interstate 15 in Utah County at around 4:30PM local time over a traffic violation. FOX 13 News suggests it was on Wednesday, December 31, but there are conflicting reports from Utah's KUTV News. Three individuals were reportedly in the vehicle: an unidentified male driver, an unidentified female passenger, and a third passenger, YB himself. During the traffic stop, police conducted a probable cause search and seized unspecified illicit drugs in their discovery.

The male driver and female passenger reportedly claimed responsibility for the drugs, and the Utah County Attorney's Office is reportedly screening charges for both individuals as of writing this article. Authorities reportedly did not arrest either individual, per KUTV News.

However, according to these reports, the Baton Rouge lyricist faces no charges at press time and police did not arrest him. It seems like the 26-year-old was not responsible in this situation and had nothing to do with the drugs. Still, considering NBA YoungBoy's past legal trouble, this could've been a big headache if police charged him with anything or arrested him. Since getting out of jail, leaving house arrest, and dealign with a lot of legal scrutiny, he's been working hard to stay out of trouble, minimize risk, and move on in his career.

NBA YoungBoy In Utah

According to KUTV News' report on the matter, caught by Livebitez on Instagram, a confidential tip informed the outlet that the traffic stop also involved a large amount of money. UHP Sergeant Mike Alexander told the news station that there was money in the car, but that it didn't seem connected to the drugs. He also stated that, to his knowledge, this will not result in future charges for YB in relation to this specific incident or to his previous legal hurdles.

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy's connection to Utah was a big part of his public image amid his legal trouble earlier this decade. That's where he spent his house arrest over federal gun charges stemming from 2021, and from where he recorded and released a lot of music in the meantime.