A$AP Bari Responds To Video Of Him Allegedly Getting Jumped

A$AP Mob co-founder and fashion designer, A$AP Bari, appears to be another fight target. The soon-to-be 34-year-old was involved in a late-night scuffle sometime this weekend during the Art Basel in Miami. The video, caught by No Jumper, shows Bari allegedly being the victim of a brutal attack.

The clip allegedly points at Bari, who's wearing what appears to be a cropped white hoodie and jeans. He allegedly pushes someone away and then is pounced on by a few men. Bari allegedly falls to ground as a result behind a bush.

A few people, who are supposedly in the artist's circle, are able to remove him from the pile. While allegedly separated from the tense situation, someone checks on him next to a chauffeur. The video ends with two other guys squabbling up.

At the time of writing, a lot of details are still unclear such as why the fight ensued and when. But A$AP Bari is chiming in to clear up the reports that he was the one being punched and beat on.

Seemingly taking to No Jumper's comments section about the brawl, he claims he was not the target.

What Was A$AP Bari's Fashion Brand?



"lol [five laughing emojis] funny thing is those my ppl beating up the goofy holding me get y'all facts straight." Bari seems to be referring to the man in what looks to be a striped hoodie standing behind him and wrapping his arms around his neck.

Some folks in the comments aren't buying it as the remember a time in 2023 that he got jumped in Harlem. "Bari get beat every other day so ppl were confused," one user types. "Hahah funny cus you never see him get back up after he got thrown on the ground like a lil ahh kid. Cornball," another ruthlessly says.

Overall, there is still a lot of things to clear up going forward. The video footage is a little blurry and was shot from a distance, so maybe others from the fight will come forward and provide more context.

Unfortunately, though, the 2020s have not been all that kind to Bari. On top of these fights, the visionary was ousted from his own streetwear brand, VLONE, in October 2022. The co-founder was supposedly kicked out for poor behavior.

The brand's statement said in part at the time, "In closing, we will not partake in any irrational behavior associated or related with Jabari 'Younglord' Shelton. He has no authority to style himself as 'Mr. Vlone,' use or license VLONE - this behavior is contrary to our collective. LIVE VLONE DIE VLONE."