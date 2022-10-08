A$AP Bari has been known to get into his fair share of controversy. He’s lashed out at a variety of rappers, including A$AP Rocky and, allegedly, Lil Uzi Vert. Now, his conduct has got him booted from his own fashion label.

In a post on Instagram on Friday (October 7), VLONE announced that A$AP Bari would no longer be associated with the brand. “We will not partake in any irrational behavior associated or related with Jabari ‘Younglord’ Shelton,” said the label in the post.

The company announced the news by first describing the ethos they are striving to achieve. “VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on individuality, caring less about conformity that has long governed the fashion style of society,” they wrote. “Create your own stylish rules, set your own trend, embed your own morale in which you can express yourself creatively without limitations. In the new era of VLONE, our brand will embrace distinctive creatives, who defy the norm and inspire the willing.”

Apparently, Bari has gone against this philosophy. “He has no authority to style himself as ‘Mr. Vlone,’ use or license VLONE – this behavior is contrary to our collective,” concluded the brand.

Bari founded the company with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP K back in 2016. From there, it grew to become a successful and respected brand in the fashion industry. Artists like NBA Youngboy, The Weeknd, and Juice WRLD used the label to create their own merchandise.

A$AP Bari has been spending more time with Kanye West recently, having previewed Ye’s newest GAP collection back in August. In July, Ye gifted him a brand new Maybach truck. It seems like Bari’s taking a page out of Ye’s playbook by making a lot of enemies.

[via]