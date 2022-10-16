The first few weeks of October have been tough for Jabari Shelton – better known as A$AP Bari.

Earlier this month, it was reported that VLONE removed the co-founder from their team due to “irrational behaviour” he’s been exhibiting as of late. “He has no authority to style himself as ‘Mr. Vlone,’ use or license VLONE – this behaviour is contrary to our collective,” the fashion label wrote in a statement recently.

Following that brutal blow, TMZ Hip Hop shared a report on Sunday (October 16) revealing that Bari is being sued by the injured victim of a car crash he was involved in back in July.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet allege that the A$AP Mob member was driving his Mercedes-Benz “carelessly, recklessly, and negligently” at the time of the incident, resulting in his tumultuous collision with another vehicle driven by a man named Jorge Baez.

Videos and photos captured at the scene of the accident prove that both cars were left badly banged up, and even left Baez with serious injuries and stacks of medical bills, according to his attorney, Jared Newman. It’s been noted that the victim is seeking over $30K in damages in his lawsuit against Bari.

Luckily for the streetwear designer, his good friend Kanye West came through with a brand new Mercedes Maybach SUV just days after the wreck. Jorge, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

“It was nice of Kanye West to buy A$AP Bari a new Maybach and enable him to move on like nothing happened, but something did happen and A$AP Bari must pay for his negligence,” Newman stated on behalf of his client.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: A$ap Bari attends Tupac’s Powamekka Cafe and Tupac by Vlone store opening on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Estate of Tupac Shakur )

