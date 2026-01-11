Konvy's Friend ItsJJx Recounts Getting Grazed In Bronx Shooting During Stream

The Bronx shooting at Kick streamer Konvy continues to cause a lot of debate and conversation online, especially now that more information is coming out from those associated with the incident. One of the popular streamer's friends JJ, who goes by ItsJJx online, was grazed by a bullet during the harrowing attack, but he fortunately recovered well in the hospital.

Not only that, but as caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he returned to his livestream platform on Kick to recount what happened to fans and share pictures of the stitches on his head. The clips circling around social media don't show all of what JJ talked about, but they gave fans a good idea of what his status is.

"It's not that noticeable, though," he said of the stitches, later going into what happened. "I ain't gon' lie, I felt the blood and s**t coming down. I thought I got hit for a second. But I was able to run and s**t. Me and Loaf and the camera man, we ran down the street and s**t. I thought I was hit, I seen mad blood coming down. I should've stayed home. 'Cause I was going to stay home. I wasn't trying to go."

"We went to the car," ItsJJx explained, as caught by Biggie clips on Twitter. "Konvy got in first, I got on second, and then Loaf got in third. We was talking and s**t. And I heard the shots. [...] We went to someone's house."

Was Konvy Shot?

For those unaware, Konvy confirmed he was okay and did not suffer any injuries earlier this weekend, relaying the update on ItsJJx at the time. "I wanna thank God for keeping us protected thru out the whole situation," he tweeted. "my friend got grazed but he is good and stable, i appreciate all the people checking up im tryna get back to everyone."