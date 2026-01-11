Konvy's Friend ItsJJx Recounts Getting Grazed In Bronx Shooting During Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Konvy Friend ItsJJx Recounts Grazed Bronx Shooting Stream Viral News
Image via Instagram @ltsjjx
Konvy had let his fans know that ItsJJx was stable in the hospital after getting grazed in a Bronx shooting while they were streaming.

The Bronx shooting at Kick streamer Konvy continues to cause a lot of debate and conversation online, especially now that more information is coming out from those associated with the incident. One of the popular streamer's friends JJ, who goes by ItsJJx online, was grazed by a bullet during the harrowing attack, but he fortunately recovered well in the hospital.

Not only that, but as caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he returned to his livestream platform on Kick to recount what happened to fans and share pictures of the stitches on his head. The clips circling around social media don't show all of what JJ talked about, but they gave fans a good idea of what his status is.

"It's not that noticeable, though," he said of the stitches, later going into what happened. "I ain't gon' lie, I felt the blood and s**t coming down. I thought I got hit for a second. But I was able to run and s**t. Me and Loaf and the camera man, we ran down the street and s**t. I thought I was hit, I seen mad blood coming down. I should've stayed home. 'Cause I was going to stay home. I wasn't trying to go."

"We went to the car," ItsJJx explained, as caught by Biggie clips on Twitter. "Konvy got in first, I got on second, and then Loaf got in third. We was talking and s**t. And I heard the shots. [...] We went to someone's house."

Read More: Caleb Williams Claps Back At Lil Wayne And Trolls Him For Packers Playoff Loss

Was Konvy Shot?

For those unaware, Konvy confirmed he was okay and did not suffer any injuries earlier this weekend, relaying the update on ItsJJx at the time. "I wanna thank God for keeping us protected thru out the whole situation," he tweeted. "my friend got grazed but he is good and stable, i appreciate all the people checking up im tryna get back to everyone."

Elsewhere, other rumors about the Konvy shooting saw quick dismissal online. Lil Tjay responded to rumors that he taunted the streamer on social media and had involvement in the shooting. He took to various platforms to deny and debunk all of this, sending his prayers to those affected.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Summyah Get Into Heated Fight Over Escort Allegations

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
News Marijuana Man
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous
Comments 0