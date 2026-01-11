News
itsjjx
Pop Culture
Konvy's Friend ItsJJx Recounts Getting Grazed In Bronx Shooting During Stream
Konvy had let his fans know that ItsJJx was stable in the hospital after getting grazed in a Bronx shooting while they were streaming.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
January 11, 2026