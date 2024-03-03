Clippers New Arena Vandalized By Teenagers

Police are searching for suspects after videos of teenagers vandalizing the unfinished Intuit Dome in LA were posted to TikTok. The perpetrators climbed on scaffolding and discharged fire extinguishers in the collection of clips posted online. After gaining entry via a construction ladder, the teens took a few shots on the unfinished court. The Intuit Dome is due to open in time for the next NBA season and will give the Clippers a new permanent home to go along with their recent branding redesign.

Per Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr, the perpetrators have already been identified. "It will be very clear to these young men -- and to people who are TikTok followers -- that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don’t play around with these things," Butts warned.

Kawhi Leonard Signs Huge Extension With LA Clippers

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly worth $157M. The terms were not disclosed by the Clippers but later reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal does not contain a player option. Furthermore, the team is reportedly working on an extension for Paul George, Leonard's All-Star tandem partner. Both players were eligible for a maximum extension of four years and $223M. The Clippers move into the Intuit Dome, next season. It's clear they want their cornerstones with them to begin that new era.

The Clippers are 38-20 on the season. However, they have hit a rough patch and have lost three of their last five. With Leonard and George both healthy and productive, the team has blossomed into a true contender. Both players are averaging over 23 points a game. Meanwhile, the early-season trade for James Harden gave the team a proven ball distributor. With their big three finally assembled, the Clippers currently hold the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

