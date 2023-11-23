Gregg Popovich Defends Kawhi Leonard As Spurs Fans Boo Clippers Star

Gregg Popovich actively defended his former star Kawhi Leonard when Spurs fans booed the Clipper during a free throw attempt. Popovich addressed the crowd via a microphone on the scorer's table towards the end of the second quarter. "Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. That's not who we are. Knock off the booing," the veteran coach said to the crowd. After the game, Popovich explained his actions as not wanting to "poke the bear". "I think anybody that knows anything about sports -- you don't poke the bear," Popovich said.

However, the boos only increased after Popovich's address. Despite this, Leonard put up a game-high 26 points, 18 of which came after Popovich's comments. Leonard has long been booed due to his less-than-amicable exit from San Antonio in 2018. "If I don't have a Spurs jersey on, they're probably going to boo me the rest of my career. But I mean it is what it is. Like I said, they're one of the best fans in the league and they're very competitive. Once I step out on this basketball court out here, they show that they're going for the other side. When I'm on the streets or going into restaurants, they show love. So it is what it is," Leonard said after the game.

The 109-102 result over the Spurs, in which Victor Wembanyama put up a 22-point double-double, was the Clippers' third consecutive win. That streak snapped a dismal 0-6 run that began James Harden's tenure in LA. Granted, all three wins have come against lottery teams in the Rockets and Spurs. However, it's a much-needed bounce-back that has the Clippers one game under .500 and two games back in their division.

Despite this, the real test looms for the Clippers. They end November with games against New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento, and Golden State. That's a mix of strong playoff contenders and seasoned rosters. As mentioned, it will be the first major test of whether the Clippers' new-look roster has finally found its footing. Things do look promising. Despite his "I am a system" comments, Harden has settled into a facilitator role similar to the one he held in Philly. He currently leads the Clippers in assists, while Paul George and Leonard remain the primary scoring options.

