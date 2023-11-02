Clippers Say James Harden Is Ready To “Sacrifice Everything”

The Clippers have voiced their support for James Harden after landing the veteran player in a blockbuster trade earlier this week. "James Harden should have been an All-Star last year. But he's a 10-time All-Star. He has an elite skill set, and all he cares about is one thing. He wants to win a championship for the LA Clippers. And he wants to be part of something bigger than himself. He's had all the individual awards. He's about doing something really special," said the team's President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

The Clippers gave up a lot to acquire Harden, sending a monster package of depth players and first-round picks to the Sixers. If he can learn the system in time, Harden is expected to debut for the team in a game against the Knicks at MSG this weekend. The Clippers are coming off an overtime loss to the Lakers. Harden was present on the bench but did not suit up. However, head coach Ty Lue did state after the game that he would have liked to have been able to use Harden. The Clippers continue to struggle with early-season injuries, hampering their now-depleted depth.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Recalls Yelling At LeBron James During 2011 Finals

Sixers Adjust To Life After Harden

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming to terms with life after Harden. The team is 2-1, avenging an opening loss to the Bucks with big wins over the Raptors and Blazers. It remains to be seen whether removing Harden's presence from the locker room will help or hinder the team moving forward. While the team also said goodbye to PJ Tucker, they now have a wealth of draft capital and some solid rotational pieces.

Within the Sixers camp, there appears to be an attempt to be business as usual. "I did [get a call] and I slept through it. But I did get up a couple hours later and came into the office," head coach Nick Nurse said of learning about the trade. Meanwhile, the players weren't surprised that Harden was finally moved. "I think our group has been prepared. I think we've done a good job of keeping the main thing the main thing. And I think that's what's gotten us all to a solid start. We have some really good guys that are focused, that are determined to go out there and play and show what we can do, and [a] coach that's keeping our mind in the right place," starter Tyrese Maxey said. Additionally, the Sixers host the Raptors in their next game.

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Ex Celebrates Birthday With Courtside Lakers Tickets

[via]