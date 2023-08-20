Jessie Reyez & Miguel Paint A Seriously Sexy Picture On “JEANS”: Stream

Miguel and Jessie Reyez are both talented R&B vocalists in their own right, but now that they’ve come together on “JEANS,” we’re craving a collab EP from the pair. The new single landed on Friday (August 18), following the “Criminal” hitmaker’s joint effort with Lil Yachty, “Number 9,” the weekend before. This release is equally as buzz-worthy, and extremely sensual in nature. It finds two lovers going back and forth with bedroom innuendos, seemingly talking each other through an orgasm with their verses.

“‘Cause I might let you do it, I might let you shoot it / ‘Cause she need some milk / She need somethin’ real, real bad,” the Canadian croons on the first verse after carrying us through the chorus. “The atoms between us have melted away, and we’re one tonight / When I see the way of your eyes, I know I, I’m doin’ it right,” Miguel later responds.

Jessie Reyez and Miguel Turn Up the Heat on “JEANS”

In the accompanying music video, Reyez is arrested while robbing a small convenience store, and she certainly gives the officer processing her a hard time with her bratty antics. When she’s finally made it to her cell, she and Miguel get as close as they can with the bars separating them. Though there’s only so much they can do physically, their lust for each other is obvious, and expressed through song rather than touch.

Check out the sultry visual for Jessie Reyez’s “JEANS” single with Miguel above. If you’re feeling the collab like we are, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check back in later this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

The atoms between us have melted away, and we’re one tonight

When I see the way of your eyes, I know I, I’m doin’ it right

I love how you coach me when I’m close to the peak

And I feel you growin’, my love, how you hold back for me

