It’s been over half a year since Tory Lanez was found guilty in his shooting trial against Megan Thee Stallion. Still, the “Say It” singer remains without a sentence. His court date was recently rescheduled to August 7, and prosecutors are seeking 13 years for him. However, Lanez’s defense attorneys are working overtime with attempts to disqualify the preceding judge on the case. Unfortunately for him, their attempts appear to only be failing. On Sunday (June 18), the father of one’s Instagram feed lit up with a message for his fans. Along with that came an exciting announcement about new music arriving at midnight.

“To my Family, my Friends, and to the Umbellas worldwide, I want y’all to know I haven’t lost my faith in God and that I’m in high spirits,” Lanez wrote in a screenshot from his Notes app. “I’m praying for the best and remain confident that God will bring me through this. I have spent the last seven months rehabilitating my mind, my body, and my soul,” the R&B star went on to share. “Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave as a great person. I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office.”

Read More: Tory Lanez Receives New Sentencing Date

Tory Lanez Checks in with the Umbrellas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

Lanez then promised his plans to “continue the legacy of the Umbrella from here or anywhere else.” His goal at this time is to shine his positive light brightly to aid anyone who may be in need. “With that being said, all things One Umbrella will now be promoted on my main page through my team at my command. New music, merch, and updates start dropping tonight.” To conclude his post, the embattled star shared that his Yoko Gold collaboration, called “Hurts Me” will land on DSPs on Monday (June 19).

While Tory Lanez continues to push through his struggles on the inside, in the outside world, Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for bumping one of his unreleased tracks in a recent TikTok. As you may recall, the Canadian artist was at the reality star’s house with Megan Thee Stallion on the night when the Houston hottie was shot. Read the criticism social media users have for Jenner at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner Bumps Unreleased Tory Lanez Song On TikTok, Fans React

[Via]