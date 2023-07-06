Drake is facing some serious backlash for his latest fashion statement. The biggest rapper to ever do it recently polished his nails pink before heading out on tour. And while some people are criticizing him for the choice, Trinidad James is out here singing his praises. “I love that for him,” James said when asked by TMZ about Drake’s nails. “There’s a lot of genders out here that people want to keep you boxed in about… He’s doing it because he wants to do it.”

Trinidad James has been known for being eccentric. In the video filmed at the LAX airport, where Trinidad offers his opinion on Drake’s nails, the cameraman flashes to his nails, which are done up in a groovy green and accents. A champion of gender fluidity, James is glad Drake is doing exactly what he wants to do. “It’s an amazing thing to see,” he says with a big smile on his face.

Trinidad James & Drake Out Here For Nail Polish

The TMZ interviewer name-drops a few other musical artists who like to paint their nails as well, including Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Yachty. But with Drake now entering the nail polish chat, who knows if this trend will become mainstream? Trinidad James did offer a little bit of a caveat, though: “His nails ain’t better than mine.” He flashes his nails for the camera again, showcasing how long he’s been in the nail polish game.

“Aesthetics is personal,” Trinidad muses, claiming that he’s glad Drizzy is now feeling comfortable with his own aesthetics. “I [have] been comfortable,” he says, talking about embracing who Trinidad is on the inside, no matter what the critics might say. He’s so comfortable that he’s dropping $7,000 on his nails, an astronomical amount for feeling fresh. While both artists are blowing the roof off of gender stereotypes, Trinidad tells Drizzy to come out to Brooklyn to get some real nails and truly show off: “If he really [wants] to be about that life, come holla at some real people.”

