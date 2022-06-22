breezy
- MusicChris Brown Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerDiscover Chris Brown's net worth in 2024, estimated at $50 million, and explore the factors that contributed to his success in music, art, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicChris Brown Gets Into Verbal Altercation Backstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalThis story isn't cooling down anytime soon, is it?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown & His Crew Allegedly Jumped Usher At Birthday Party, Twitter ReactsThe alleged beatdown occurred after Usher tried to calm Chris Brown down after being disrespectful to Teyana Taylor, according to initial reports.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Posts Photo With PharrellThe R&B star recently performed at Pharrell's music festival. By Noah Grant
- Music VideosChris Brown Shares "Psychic" Music Video Featuring Jack HarlowChris Brown teamed up with Cassie and Jack Harlow for the music video for "Psychic."By Cole Blake
- MusicT-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A "Princess Complex"T-Pain explains why he thinks Chris Brown is frustrated over "Breezy." By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Smashes The Weeknd's Record For Most Hits On Billboard's Hot R&B Songs ChartThe success of Chris Brown's "Breezy" has pushed the singer ahead of The Weeknd.By Rex Provost
- MusicChris Brown Complains About Lack Of Media Coverage For "Breezy"Chris Brown says that media outlets only cover him when he's done something negative.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChris Brown Features Newborn Daughter Lovely On His IGHot off a new album, Chris Brown showed a cute moment between him and his daughter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Acknowledges The "PRICE OF FAME" On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistBeyoncé and Chris Brown also made it onto our latest update.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChris Brown, Lil Wayne, & Bleu Have A Hit On Their Hands With "Possessive"Brown's tenth studio album won't debut at No. 1, though it is expected to land in the Billboard 200's top 10.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown's "Breezy" First Week Sales ProjectionsBreezy isn't expected to debut at No. 1 due to a surge in Bad Bunny streams and new releases from Lil Durk and country artist Luke Combs.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChris Brown & Fivio Foreign Are Ready To "C.A.B. (Catch A Body)" On Their "Breezy" CollabFivio Foreign is just one of the rappers that Brown tapped to collaborate on his tenth studio album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown's "Breezy" Album Receives Immense Praise From Twitter CriticsChris Brown's new album seems to be pleasing his fanbase.By Alexander Cole
- NewsChris Brown & Jack Harlow Deliver Summertime Vibes On "Psychic"Chris Brown and Jack Harlow team up for the radio-friendly cut "Psychic."By Rose Lilah
- MusicChris Brown Is Holding Out For That Beyoncé CollabThe "Breezy" singer named Bey as an artist he would love to work with.By Erika Marie