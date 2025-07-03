Kesha Joins In Solidarity With Cassie, Sharing Heartfelt Message After Diddy Verdict

Kesha is very familiar with fighting sexual assault in the public eye.

On Wednesday (July 2), TMZ reports that the pop star extended her support to Cassie Ventura on social media after her former boyfriend and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on 2 out of 5 counts in his RICO case. Cassie’s attorneys quickly wrote a letter to the judge to deny Diddy bail after the verdict while the mogul’s legal team and the prosecution wrote statements of their own.

Pledging her love and support for Cassie on X, formerly Twitter, Kesha tweeted, “Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.”

In 2024, Kesha promised to makes a diss towards Diddy in her remade version of her hit song “Tik-Tok.” Kesha remade her catalog after a legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

Kesha has thrown shots at Diddy every chance she gets. She throw up two middle fingers toward the mogul at 2023 Coachella. She did it again during her Coachella performance in 2024. Then, she did it again at WeHo Pride festival.

Kesha & Diddy

Cassie’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, credited his client’s courage for helping secure Combs’ conviction on two federal counts under the Mann Act. The charges stemmed from Combs transporting Cassie and another woman for prostitution. Each count carries a potential 10-year prison sentence.

As Diddy awaits sentencing on the Mann Act convictions, public attention has intensified. Cassie’s determination not only led to legal repercussions for the hip-hop mogul but also ignited broader discussions about abuse and power dynamics in entertainment.

Kesha’s message served as a reminder that support for survivors plays a vital role in fostering change. Cassie’s bravery continues to inspire those demanding justice and reform in an industry that has long shielded its most powerful figures.