He’s known Kanye West for decades since Roc-A-Fella was reigning in Hip Hop, so the label’s co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke knows a thing or two about Kanye West. The longtime friends have weathered many storms together, and lately, West’s antics have been testing the strength of some of his relationships. Several of the Rap mogul’s nearest and dearest have come forward to speak out against his “White Lives Matter” design, and Burke is the latest to step forward.

“I condemn the shirt. I’m not with that,” he told TMZ. “Obviously, yes, all lives matter, but it was born out of something else.”

“I think that’s what we should concentrate on, not the fact that Black Lives Matter or some people stole some money and the movement might have took a left turn. We should focus on the lives that was lost and how much people that was hurt, and all the injustice that’s been done.”

Burke went on to say that seeing West’s “WLM” shirt “hurt,” but he emphasized that he “loves Kanye.”

“That’s my brother, I’ve always supported him,” said Biggs. He also touched on the “genesis” of the movement, mentioning George Zimmerman murdering teen Trayvon Martin as he was walking home from the store. According to Biggs, if West was truly upset about the BLM organization’s alleged shady financial dealings, he should not have expressed it the way it was done at Paris Fashion Week.

“Those families of those people that was killed are still hurt,” Biggs shared. “And that White Lives Matter is affecting them. And I don’t think Kanye’s thinking about those families.”

“I think the attention should have been, how do we fix Black Lives Matter, or how do we change that or how do we make this better.”

Check out Biggs Burke chatting with TMZ below.

