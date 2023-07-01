Candace Owens Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Pundit Worth?

Candace Owens is a figure whose voice reverberates far beyond the borders of her small-town origins. After experiencing racial discrimination during high school, she took the battle to court with the help of the NAACP. It was a move that foreshadowed her future in advocacy, albeit for the far right. Owens studied journalism at the University of Rhode Island but dropped out to pursue a career that would more directly contribute to her passion for socio-political reform. She co-founded an online publication and marketing agency, Degree180, in 2015. It laid the groundwork for what would later become a remarkable and controversial career. Her commanding voice in political commentary has contributed to a net worth of $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

A Torchbearer of Controversy: Career Highlights & Accolades

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: Candace Owens of Turning Point USA is sworn in before testifying during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Discussing hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism on Capitol Hill on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Internet companies have come under fire recently for allowing hate groups on their platforms. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Owens catapulted to national attention with her hard-hitting critique of liberal ideologies, especially within the Black community. She joined Turning Point USA as their director of urban engagement in 2017. Soon, she was a beacon for young conservative thinkers nationwide. Known for her bold rhetoric, Owens has made numerous appearances on prominent media outlets. These include Fox News, where she doesn’t shy away from expressing her unfiltered views. She launched The Candace Owens Show on PragerU in 2019, further expanding her platform. Love her or loathe her, Owens has crafted a niche for herself in the American political landscape, challenging the status quo.

Convictions Beyond Commentary: Personal Life & Highlights

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: T.I., Candace Owens, and Steven Pargett attend day 3 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt)

Candace Owens, the political firebrand, has an equally intriguing personal life. Owens married George Farmer, a British hedge fund employee and son of a Conservative life peer, in 2019, with their union catching the interest of international media. She gave birth to a son in early 2021, a new role she embraced amidst her bustling career. Owens’ personal life, often laid bare under public scrutiny, mirrors her public persona.

Spurring Change: Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Owens is not just a voice in the political sphere; she is also a determined entrepreneur. Her philanthropic inclinations align with her controversial advocacy work. Through initiatives like Blexit, a movement she founded to encourage Black people to abandon the Democratic Party, Owens seeks to drive socio-political change. Despite facing backlash, Owens stands steadfast in her pursuits, underlining her position as a provocative yet influential figure in America’s cultural and political landscape. She can often be found degrading the Black Lives Matter movement and advocating for conservative ideals on social media.