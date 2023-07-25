Cam’ron Responds To Rumors About His Sexuality: “Bring Your Mother Around”

Cam’ron says that while working in hip-hop, fans have long made comments about his sexuality centered around his willingness to wear pink. The Dipset rapper addressed the remarks during a recent episode of his It Is What It Is talk show. The episode featured Boston Celtics legend, Paul Pierce.

“This all jokes aside, this word to everything I love,” he said in a clip shared to his Instagram account. “Being celebrities and being in the public eye, if you wasn’t nobody, nobody would give a fuck. You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink?'”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Cam’ron attends The Players Club on April 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cam’ron further joked: “Bring your mother around, n***a. See if she gives a fuck, n***a. See if your mom gives a whole fuck, n***a. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll fuck her in the pink mink, n***a. The fuck is you talking ’bout, n***a?” Check out the video of the moment Cam’ron shared on Instagram below.

Cam’ron isn’t the only rapper who has responded to questions about sexuality in regard to their self-expression, this week. Kid Cudi recently labeled similar allegations “homophobic” in nature on Twitter. He also explained that anyone who thinks happiness pertains to a specific sexuality is living a “sad” and “miserable” life.

“U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults,” Cudi began in one tweet. “I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more. Smh.” In more posts, he reflected on his strict upbringing. Check out more of Cudi’s posts below.

