Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Greater Than Ever” Complete Photos

We’re counting down to the drop date.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Greater Than Ever” Complete Photos

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is a dynamic and versatile sneaker designed to meet the demands of both performance and style. This shoe is a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike for several reasons. First and foremost, the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 boasts exceptional comfort and support. The incorporation of Zoom Air technology in the sole provides responsive cushioning, reducing impact during intense activities like running or playing sports. It ensures that every step feels energized and comfortable. In terms of style, the GT Hustle 2 doesn't disappoint. Its sleek and modern design appeals to fashion-conscious individuals.

The shoe is available in various colorways, allowing wearers to choose a style that matches their personality and wardrobe. Durability is another key feature of this Nike sneaker. The materials used in its construction are robust and long-lasting, making it suitable for both daily wear and athletic endeavors. Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or simply want a stylish sneaker to complete your outfit, this pair is a solid choice. Its combination of comfort, style, and durability makes it a go-to option for those who demand high-quality footwear.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Olive” Officially Unveiled

"Greater Than Ever" Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2

Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a metallic purple rubber sole and a black midsole that features a red strip across the sneakers. A black mesh material constructs the uppers, with metallic accents on the toebox, Swoosh, and tongue branding. These sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme, with black as the dominating color. Also, they will certainly hold up on the basketball court.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Greater Than Ever” will be released on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Greater Than Ever
Image via Nike
Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.