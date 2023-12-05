Fear of God Athletics I Basketball “Carbon” Drops December 5th

The new Fear of God Athletics I Basketball sneaker, drenched in a sleek "Carbon" colorway, encapsulates this fusion of luxury and spirituality. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these kicks exude sophistication and urban flair. The Fear of God Athletics I Basketball sneaker embodies a potent mix of performance and streetwear aesthetics. Its "Carbon" hue adds depth, enhancing the shoe's contemporary allure. The silhouette's design pays homage to traditional basketball sneakers while infusing them with a very modern twist.

It ensures a seamless blend between on-court functionality and off-court fashion. Constructed from premium materials, these sneakers boast quality craftsmanship, promising durability and comfort. Their streamlined silhouette and monochromatic palette offer versatility, complementing a range of styles and wardrobes. The Fear of God Athletics I Basketball sneaker in "Carbon" stakes its claim as a coveted addition to sneaker enthusiasts' collections, merging the brand's commitment to quality with a design that speaks volumes in its simplicity.

"Carbon" Fear of God Athletics I Basketball

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole that extends into the thick midsole. A black knitted material constructs the uppers, with more black details around the sneakers. Also, black roped laces provide stability on the basketball court. Finally, the Fear Of God logo can be found on the back of the rubber midsole, in black. Overall, this pair features modern and minimal basketball aesthetics in a clean "Carbon" colorway. These shoes are built with performance materials, and they are hitting the sneaker markets tomorrow - so get ready.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Fear of God Athletics I Basketball “Carbon” is going to drop on December 5th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $250 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

