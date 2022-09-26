Over these past few years, Jordan Brand has been doing a lot with the Air Jordan 12. This is a fantastic model that is actually in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary. Fans have always loved this sneaker, and with all of these new colorways coming out, sneakerheads have been eating well. Not to mention, Jordan Brand has also been dropping models for kids, including this floral model, below.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a basic white and black upper. The majority of the shoe is covered in white leather, meanwhile, the midsole is black. From there, flowers are drawn on the side closer to the back heel. This gives the shoe a juvenile quality to it that will certainly appeal to kids who want something a little different on their shoes.

If you are looking to grab this Air Jordan 12 for the little one in your life, you will be able to do so as of December 3rd for a price of $150 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike