Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Dropping In Red Version

Image via Nike
This pair will drop alongside a dark purple iteration.

Official photos of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year Of The Mamba" have surfaced, building anticipation for this exciting release. Dropping this month, the edition features a bold red and gold color scheme that symbolizes strength and prosperity. Black details enhance the design, adding depth and contrast. The "Year Of The Mamba" theme honors 2025, the year of the snake, tying back to Kobe Bryant's iconic "Black Mamba" persona. The red upper represents passion and energy, while the gold accents add luxury and prestige. Black elements, including the Swoosh and laces, complete the sleek and sophisticated look.

The Kobe 5 Protro combines lightweight construction with responsive cushioning, making it ideal for performance on the court or casual wear. Official photos showcase intricate details and vibrant colors, emphasizing Nike's dedication to merging style with functionality. Basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts are already buzzing about this release. The cultural significance and standout design make it a coveted addition to any collection. With its tribute to Kobe Bryant and high-performance features, the "Year Of The Mamba" is set to be one of the most memorable releases of the year. Look for it to hit shelves this January.

"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers are equipped with a black rubber sole paired with a bold red midsole. Also, the uppers combine striking red and gold materials, accented by a textured mamba-inspired design. Furher, a sleek black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Finally, additional gold details enhance the toebox and heels for a luxurious finish.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on January 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Furthermore, with the recent unveiling of official photos, excitement among fans has reached new heights. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this highly coveted pair.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

