RAINDROPS - Song By Your Old Droog & WIKI

Your Old Droog is looking to start 2026 the right way. This week, he came through with a new song called "Raindrops," which features the likes of Wiki and redveil on the production. In fact, redveil gets a shoutout on the track for taking the drums out of the beat. Overall, this is a solid performance from YOD and Wiki, who really do shine throughout the run time. The flows are smooth, the production sounds amazing, and everyone is complementing each other perfectly. This is a great way to start the year, and we're excited to hear more from Your Old Droog, very soon.
Release Date: January 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A