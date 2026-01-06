High Speed Chase - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy dropped a freestyle called "Crow Bars" on Monday following an attempted robbery at his studio. The video for the song featured footage of the robbery attempt. Meanwhile, Hit-Boy was dropping gems in the song, and the production was fantastic. Today, Hit-Boy returned with the song "High Speed Chase," which is yet another phenomenal freestyle-type song. In this one, we get more confident bars from Hit-Boy over exciting production. It's clear that the artist is starting 2026 with some impressive energy. It looks like he wants to keep that momentum going, and we are excited for what's next.
Release Date: January 6, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A