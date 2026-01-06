High Speed Chase - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy recently had his studio robbed, and after dropping the "Crow Bars" freestyle, he is back with "High Speed Chase."

Hit-Boy dropped a freestyle called "Crow Bars" on Monday following an attempted robbery at his studio. The video for the song featured footage of the robbery attempt. Meanwhile, Hit-Boy was dropping gems in the song, and the production was fantastic. Today, Hit-Boy returned with the song "High Speed Chase," which is yet another phenomenal freestyle-type song. In this one, we get more confident bars from Hit-Boy over exciting production. It's clear that the artist is starting 2026 with some impressive energy. It looks like he wants to keep that momentum going, and we are excited for what's next.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!