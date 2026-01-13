Who Knows - Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy is looking to have a strong start to 2026, and his recent string of freestyles have certainly made an impact.

Last week, Hit-Boy dropped the freestyles "Crow Bars" and "High Speed Chase" following a robbery at his studio. These freestyles had dope bars and solid beats that really showcased the artist's hunger for a big 2026. Today, Hit-Boy came right back, this time with a 58-second track called "Who Knows." Once again, this song is structured like a freestyle. We get some awesome production, while Hit-Boy puts in work with his bars. It's a great listen, although a bit too short for our liking. We would love to hear a full song of this. Hit-Boy is clearly working very hard right now, so perhaps that is still a possibility.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!