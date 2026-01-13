Who Knows - Song by Hit-Boy

Last week, Hit-Boy dropped the freestyles "Crow Bars" and "High Speed Chase" following a robbery at his studio. These freestyles had dope bars and solid beats that really showcased the artist's hunger for a big 2026. Today, Hit-Boy came right back, this time with a 58-second track called "Who Knows." Once again, this song is structured like a freestyle. We get some awesome production, while Hit-Boy puts in work with his bars. It's a great listen, although a bit too short for our liking. We would love to hear a full song of this. Hit-Boy is clearly working very hard right now, so perhaps that is still a possibility.
Release Date: January 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A