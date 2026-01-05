2026 has not been kind to a few hip-hop artists already and that includes hitmaker extraordinaire, Hit-Boy. The California-bred producer and rapper recently had his recording studio/office busted into by several robbers. He shared the harrowing security camera footage onto his social platforms, including his X account.
He says, "This morning around 4am some idiots broke into my office / studio and went thru a hassle just to get next to nothing." Hit-Boy taunts the criminals adding that they didn't get his most valuable possessions, those being his Grammy trophies and jewelry.
But if that wasn't enough public shaming, the Diamond-certified hitmaker decided to drop a freestyle called "Crow Bars." Throughout the luxuriously self-produced track, Hit-Boy comes across as confident and unbothered, dropping cold one-liners like "they brought crow bars, and left with karma."
As we mentioned, Hit-Boy is another notable hip-hop star that's gotten off to a rough start this year. Fellow beat maker and spitter Sonny Digital had his recording sanctuary broken into as well. Unfortunately for him, the crooks in his ordeal did in fact make off with assuredly expensive equipment.
He called them out in a video posted to his social media. "Yesterday, some bum a*s n****s came in here and stole all my keyboards, all my equipment and sh*t... Sh*t so crazy because I look out for everybody so much man. Don't worry about the materials, I'm going to this sh*t back. It's just the principle of it though, you know what I'm saying?"
Hit-Boy Had A Productive 2025
While it doesn't sound like it, we hope that Hit-Boy doesn't become rattled from this situation. He had an incredible 2025 and it would be awesome to see him continue that hot streak in 2026.
Last year, the Fontana native put out several projects with underground West Coast rappers like Spank Nitti James and LaRussell.
However, his biggest and most successful release was GOLDFISH. It was a joint album with fellow producing legend The Alchemist. The 15-song collection featured dreamy and lax production, as well as strong rapping from the stalwarts.
They weren't alone on the tape though, bringing on guest MCs like Conway the Machine, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Jay Worthy, and more.