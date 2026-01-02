Sonny Digital Reveals His Recording Studio Was Robbed

Every time a new year comes around, we all hope to start on the right foot. But even when you do everything in your power to make sure that happens, sometimes the world just has a different plan in mind. Unfortunately, for hip-hop producer Sonny Digital, his 2026 is not off to the best start.
The Atlanta, Georgia native posted two videos to his social media in which he reveals that his recording studio was broken in too. The now-deleted clips, which were caught by DJ Akademiks, find Sonny Digital showing that someone or a handful of people definitely ransacked his space.
He commentates/rants throughout in both posts calling out the unidentified thieves. "Yesterday, some bum a*s n****s came in her and stole all my keyboards, all my equipment and sh*t," he shares in frustration.
"Sh*t so crazy because I look out for everybody so much man. Don't worry about the materials, I'm going to this sh*t back. It's just the principle of it though, you know what I'm saying?"
He then asks his fans and followers to keep a look out for anyone trying to sell some keyboards online. Sonny tells them to either buy them off the criminals or let him know who's trying to make a quick buck so he can take action.
Before signing off, Sonny Digital demands that the robber(s) look him in the eyes as he calls them a "b*tch" "from the bottom of my heart."
Read More: Eminem x Air Jordan Sneakers, Ranked
What Sonny Digital's Biggest Producing Credits?
Hopefully, the 34-year-old gets some answers from local police or through his fans sooner than later.
We can all use some more outstanding beats and instrumentals from one of the most profound hitmakers of the 2010s. The part-time rapper has a decorated catalog when it comes to his production credits over the last decade and change.
He's worked with the likes of 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Beyonce, Don Toliver, Vince Staples, and Future. The biggest songs include "Birthday Song," "STARGAZING," "Pornography," "After Party," among others.
Read More: A$AP Rocky's Next Single Has A Release Date