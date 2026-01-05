2026 - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay is looking to have a big year, and he is making that known on his brand-new single, "2026," which is about to be a hit.

Lil Tjay was one of the biggest artists in hip-hop just a few years ago, and it appears as though he is hungry to get back on top. Overall, this is not an easy thing to do, but his new single "2026" certainly proves that he has the hunger right now. This is a song that features Tjay going on a melodic route. The drill beats seem to be a thing of the past for the artist. Instead, he is going for smooth trap beats with gorgeous vocal samples. This song comes together quite nicely, and there is no denying that Tjay is looking to kick this year off strong. Whether or not 2026 is everything Tjay wants it to be, still remains to be seen.

Release Date: January 5, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

